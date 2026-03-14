Start your day with a quick cosmic check-in. Today’s planetary alignments bring a mix of opportunity, emotion and momentum for all zodiac signs. Whether you’re navigating work pressures, relationship shifts or personal goals, your horoscope offers a glimpse of what the stars may have in store. Read on to see how the day’s energies could shape your decisions, moods and moments.

Aries: Today, you will try to strike a balance between work and family, says Ganesha. Your sulking little ones may have prompted this move. After spending a hectic day at work, you may pull out Monopoly and teach your kids a thing or two about money.

Taurus: In all probability, you will come across as extremely prudent today, feels Ganesha. Your common sense will prevail over your intellect this afternoon. Things will probably change for the better during the course of the day. Loved ones will shower you with care and concern in the evening.

Gemini: A chance encounter with an old friend will leave you feeling nostalgic. You will reminisce about the good old days for most of the day. You are likely to meet a marriage prospect and leave a good impression on him/her. The confusions surrounding your future studies will also vanish.

Cancer: There is a strong possibility that you will reach an important milestone in your life today, says Ganesha. Your emotional health is important for your physical well-being. How about spending some good time with like-minded people who can light up your mood?

Leo: You will be in the mood to dig up old happenings and problems. You need to let go of the past and concentrate on your future. Academic pursuits will increase and love is likely to bloom. You need to bring a measure of understanding into your personal relationships, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Serendipity will pit you against the friendly ghosts of the past. In the afternoon, you’ll charm your way through good marriage prospects. But make careful decisions when it comes to furthering your educational qualifications, says Ganesha.

Libra: We all like a story with a twist in the tale, don’t we? Well, hold on to your horses today, because you may be going down the same twisted road when it comes to your career, foretells Ganesha. Your slogan of hard work seems to be your answer for everything. But allow for credence and your confidence to exert a pull on you. Evening may find you in an introspective mood as you search for the red herring in your tale today.

Scorpio: Cupid’s darts are more potent than ever today, warns Ganesha. Romantic rebirth might lead to a newer you. At the end of the day, you shall find the answer to those intimate problems, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Stress, tension, and pressure are miles away from you today. Peace and harmony are likely to join you today. You have a wavering mind today. But, no issues as you have nothing serious to decide. You take up most of the things in good humour, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: For once, you will think straight, planning for the future and saving every bit of your earnings for a comfortable, if not luxurious, life, says Ganesha. To your loved ones, you will come across as relenting and forgiving of the mistakes committed in the past. Later, however, you may feel others took advantage of your benignity, but it will only be a fleeting thought. You will realise that your tolerant nature is your strongest point.

Aquarius: A series of disappointments may drag you down today. But this is a temporary phenomenon, and a cheerful demeanour is the only solution. It is also best to avoid conflicts and differences at work in the larger interest of things. This too shall pass, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Carefully evaluate and analyse any monetary transactions that you undertake today. Running about heedless, like a headless chicken, does you no good. Slow down your pace at work, for later on it may be too late. You are likely to be engaged in shopping for or appreciating the fine arts later in the evening, says Ganesha.

PNN