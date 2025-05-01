A brand new day is here, and the stars have a little something for everyone! Whether you’re planning a fun date, juggling work challenges, or just craving your favourite food, Ganesha’s got some insights to help you make the most of it. Read on to find out what today has in store for your zodiac sign.

Aries: A favourable day as any can be, says Ganesha. You are happy and content with what you have, and you’ve planned and are working towards what you want. A romantic date may prove interesting or throw up a controversy — decide where you want to take it.

Taurus: There is every possibility that you will enjoy a good rapport with people around you, predicts Ganesha. You will think with your stomach today, craving for delicacies. Such a feeling might be because of repressed hunger. Something refreshingly different might be on the cards today, says Ganesha.

Gemini: You will witness a marked improvement in your emotional quotient, says Ganesha. This change may either come through watching a film, listening to a song or just a simple insight. At the workplace, people will lavish praise on you for your excellent performance.

Cancer: There is a fat chance that you will take pleasure in the company of your close friends and relatives, predicts Ganesha. You may have an awesome time with your mate. There may be a few minor problems here and there, but your family will rally behind you and help you solve your problems.

Leo: It may be that the best daffodils bloom early in the morning, but good ideas can come any time of the day, says Ganesha. So spruce up your management skills, as you shall need them to help organise and cash in on the multitude of ideas that will bombard you today. Remember, says Ganesha, a good idea can change your life, just the way a good poem can help you win a wife! So, if it is some love that you are fishing for, then express yourself without inhibitions today.

Virgo: A la Sisyphus, you may realise the futility of your efforts and constant failure in achieving success. But do not despair, says Ganesha. Recharge your imagination, inquisitiveness and intelligence and focus on your long-term goals, says Ganesha.

Libra: It sure is tiring to run with the herd. You may feel the desire to get away from the rat race at work today. Maybe it is the monotonous and stressful environment in office that is pushing you to your limits. But you may seek a new direction and lifestyle, one that is less taxing. Sometimes, it becomes imperative to make a few changes. Ganesha wishes you a cheerful best in your efforts today.

Scorpio: There is a big black hole in your pocket, and it’s high time you looked for remedies there. Loved ones will make use of your money as suntan cream – liberally and carelessly. You are most likely to burn holes larger by spending lavishly, especially to impress a member of the opposite sex. Ganesha advises you to keep in mind that time is money, and time never returns.

Sagittarius: A la a phoenix from the ashes, find yourself reborn as the perfect family person. You are bound to shower love and care on your betrothed. Children, too, will receive your share of love, and they will love it. Enjoy spending quality time with your loved one, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Work will suck you dry of your energy today, says Ganesha. Business rivals will go out of their way to mar your reputation and project you as incompetent. But to their dismay, you will prove to be way too smart to let them succeed in their sinister motives. You will hit where it hurts most and show your foes that you have all it takes to be a winner. Your superiority will reign over theirs.

Aquarius: You get a pat on the back due to your brilliant academic standing. People will admire your business acumen and may imitate your choices. But this doesn’t mean you become haughty and unapproachable. Carry on the good work with a humble attitude, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Anticipation is all the fun. Sadly, this only alludes to your months-in-preparation travel plans that are most likely to be delayed today on one count or the other. Though if this is any consolation, your trip, when it finally occurs, will bring you as much pleasure and satisfaction as you expected out of it, if not more, says Ganesha.