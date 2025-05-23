Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: You have your hands full today. There will be planning, meetings and a lot of work to do. You may feel tired and dejected due to insufficient inputs from others. However, Ganesha says things will become clear slowly as matters come to a conclusion.

Taurus: You may feel let down as your folks may not extend the support you expected from them, says Ganesha You should try to remain practical and not get swayed by emotions. It is highly likely that family feuds may erupt today. Ganesha advises you to avoid confrontations and keep smiling to emerge a winner.

Gemini: Today, you will decide to become a bit more conscious about your health. You may or may not enroll yourself into a gym and measure your calories, but you will be concerned about your lifestyle and food habits today, predicts Ganesha. That’s quite unlike a Piscean.

Cancer: Today, you are likely to be brimming with love and compassion. However, certain negative thoughts will spoil all your good work. But don’t fret! Your efforts won’t go wasted and you will get the desired results sooner or later, says Ganesha.

Leo: Working hard, or hardly working — there is a vast difference between the two. You would be wiser to be working hard today, especially if it is success that you desire, says Ganesha. Remember that there is no substitute for hard work, and the sooner you realise this, the better. So sweat it out today. Also, hard work always pay sits dividends, so, after a long day at work, you can look forward to an enchanting evening with your love. The night shall be exceptionally memorable, hints Ganesha.

Virgo: The bulb of ideas will burn bright today. A possible see-saw between your contractual obligation and current duties may baffle you. New contacts will stand you in good stead. Blood will prove thicker, and family and friends will consolidate their place in your life.

Libra: Your instincts are at their peak today. Generally, this means a lot of good, but for you, it may also mean having to put up with the trouble of small things bothering you in a big way. So, it becomes highly important for you to remain balanced and focused. Do so and you may produce wonderful results at work, and also look forward to raking in the money from various sources, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: Ganesha predicts today will be a day full of focus and a clear thought process. The clarity of thought you have has been acquired over a period of time, says Ganesha, and that could make all the difference. A crisp application of thoughts to ideas and actions will bring much appreciation from bosses and peers.

Sagittarius: Settling for a new, better employment will help you fast-track your career growth. A telephonic interview might ring in a new offer. A lucrative deal with an MNC would serve well. Your dedication and devotion to work will also peak today, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: You will find the day to be taxing, mostly because of the amount of work delegated to you, says Ganesha. But it will take trouble quite an effort to dampen your spirit. You will be in the fray in the latter part of the day, but will leave your rivals trailing behind in term so business strategies. Success will be yours if you ensure to be mind full of your moves.

Aquarius: You may huff and puff, but today is not the day when you’ll finish what you started. Don’t lose heart, the future is promising. Take a break, says Ganesha, you’ve worked enough. The results are on the way.

Pisces: You are likely to be grinding yourself under at the work place today. A turning point will arise in romantic liaisons, though if the evening awaiting you is anything to go by, it is something you should welcome wholeheartedly, says Ganesha.