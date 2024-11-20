Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: The artist in you seeks expression today. Thus, you could decide to paint your house in attractive colours, or repair a piece of old furniture in a modern style. You may become sentimental about a forgotten matchbox collection, and decide to replenish it. Ganesha is in full agreement with all such activities that give you fulfilment.

Taurus: Ganesha predicts that you will work extremely hard to meet your targets today. The dividends may not be what you anticipated, but do not let that bog you down. There will be no cause for anxiety or trouble today, says Ganesha. Partnership matters may end up in a cat and mouse chase.

Gemini: You have a pleasing personality. Today, you will leave quite an impression on others, especially members of the opposite sex. At work, your colleagues will need your expertise to help them through difficult tasks. Later in the evening, a long stroll with your sweetheart will end a rather remarkable day.

Cancer: A lot can happen over a cup of coffee, and today a lot will. Things will be moving quite swiftly today; a little too swiftly to your liking. You will get a lot of authority at the workplace, and you will use it to the point of abuse. Your prime focus, however, will be your family. Even if your mind is busy thinking about how to get under the skin of certain people, your heart will be at home.

Leo: You will indulge in some important discussions with your family members and clarify some matters. You need to approach issues without prejudices. Do not judge without having all the facts at your disposal. You will spend the evening with your loved one, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You are bursting at the seams with the creativity bubbling within you. However, you will find yourself struggling more than usual in dealing with the challenges at work. There are some monetary benefits on the cards. Ganesha advises you to take good care of your health.

Libra: Some private possessions are close to your heart, and you may want to keep them that way, says Ganesha. Let your mind walk the hidden alleyways of mysticism in the afternoon as you seek peace of mind. Also, do not discount a trip to a sacred place, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: Health issues are on top of the list today. Spend more time working out those muscles than working, says Ganesha. Those in marketing and advertising shall have a golden day today. The correct dose of marketing mix will help reap maximum profits.

Sagittarius: A day where your thoughts will be inclined towards God and divinity, says Ganesha. Don’t ease those purse strings easily too. At work, rise to the occasion and take charge. Your superiors will give you a pat on the back. Romantic escapades will be marked by rude health — as if you mind!

Capricorn: In total control of yourself, you will tend to dominate those around you. It’s a trait that keeps resurging at intervals, making you feel all-powerful, says Ganesha. Later in the day, you may even enroll yourself for a personality development course to hone your communication and professional skills. But it won’t be sailing smoothly all throughout. An unfortunate incident at the end of the day may take you off guard, so be careful of your moves, Ganesha advises.

Aquarius: Hurry, splash on some Giorgio or curl your tresses! The spotlight is on you today, and you don’t want a drab work jacket to take away the shine. You remain brilliant, both on the personal and professional fronts. Your rivals will envy your easy charm, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Your emotions are likely to rule you today. Expenses, which will cause you to dip into your savings, are indicated. Evening should see you build up an amazing connection with a special someone, says Ganesha.