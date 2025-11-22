Here’s your daily horoscope for November 22, offering insights into the challenges, opportunities and mood shifts the stars may bring for each zodiac sign today.

Aries: You will be very short-tempered today. Your temper is ready to burst at the drop of a hat, but Ganesha says it will be of no avail. It would be better to exhaust all that energy through vigorous swimming or any kind of physical activity. Ganesha suggests you actually run your way back home.

Taurus: You are likely to have differences with your parents in the early hours of the day. Ganesha urges you not to quarrel or confront them. Do not retaliate in any way. Act decent and discreet. Respect their views, wishes and sentiments. Be careful — you may face health problems later in the day. If your health deteriorates, do not take it casually. Don’t think twice; consult a medical specialist without delay.

Gemini: Your emotional nature may be causing many of the problems currently troubling you. You need to curb your emotions when reacting to any situation. You will focus on family matters today and spend time with loved ones. It is a progressive day overall, says Ganesha.

Cancer: It is a day of challenges, but you will be ambitious and bold enough to overcome them. Yet, you will not cross your limits. Your devotion to God will repel hurdles and grant you energy. Health will be good. A fabulous time, says Ganesha.

Leo: A beneficial day awaits those who are self-employed. You may find new and interesting projects. People in creative fields will also make good progress. You will be filled with energy, enthusiasm and hope today, and you will make strong efforts to achieve success, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha warns that many problems may be brewing for you today. You will need to put in extra effort to complete work that has piled up because of prolonged procrastination. You may feel inclined to share your most intimate secrets with your partner.

Libra: Ganesha says higher officials at work will appreciate your efforts. You may even secure a promotion or a pay rise today. There may be intense arguments with your rivals. New relationships may get a chance to blossom. Your competitors will be defeated, as it is a success-filled day for you.

Scorpio: Your career graph is steadily rising because of your outstanding work. Your willpower will help you achieve tough targets. The confidence with which you handle unforeseen situations is worth appreciating, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: If you see people fainting when you pass by, blame it on your thousand-watt sparkling smile. At work, your colleagues will benefit from your expertise and skills. In the evening, your heart may beat faster as you plan a special date with your sweetheart.

Capricorn: It is your day today. You will feel like everything is going your way without any effort. Subconsciously, you may want to showcase your talents and achievements to impress those around you — and you will succeed, says Ganesha.

Aquarius: What you have been hiding in the corner of your heart may surface today. At work, you will be more patient and calm, and everyone will notice this change in you. Even your friends and family will be surprised to see a different side of your personality, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Ganesha advises you not to give in to the desire for isolation. Spend time with friends and family. If you do, you will have a happy and exciting day. You will enjoy memorable moments with close ones and may even end up organising a small gathering. Ganesha says this might be an especially good day for artists.

PNN