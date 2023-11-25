Aries: You will exhibit your worth in ample measure today. You will probably chalk out great plans and ideas at work, and this will be very beneficial. But despite this, Ganesha says, if you don’t get the deserved recognition, don’t lose heart. Learn to take setbacks without getting disappointed.

Taurus: You will be feeling listless, lazy, and out of sorts today, and will tend to ignore and neglect important tasks scheduled for the day. Ganesha urges you to guard against this tendency as you could miss out on opportunities that others could then benefit from. That way, you will surely lose out professionally, particularly if you are in business. This aside, the day promises to be an eventful and fruitful one.

Gemini: A crucial social event at home is on the anvil, and it will demand most of your attention. Intense business negotiations, which have been going on for a long time, will come to a logical conclusion. The results are likely to be stacked in your favour. This, coupled with after-office parties, will ease the stress. You are likely to remain buoyant and energetic.

Cancer: Today, you are likely to achieve something that you have badly wanted for a long time. It is very likely that you will get very emotional in the moment of victory today, predicts Ganesha. Your arrogance and overconfidence can throw you off track. You had better keep your emotional balance once you are through the victory lap.

Leo: Unlike Dennis or Calvin, expect your sometimes haughty and mostly naughty kids to behave ‘just right’ at the right time. It’s not that children like to break rules, they just want to have some fun, reminds Ganesha. Keep this in mind while you go about arranging for special classes to improve their academic skills and performance. Learn to apply an incentive-based system, and update yourself on the latest gadgets and recreational technology to keep pace with your kids, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Foreign contacts will in all likelihood be a source of monetary profits. Ganesha says you will perform wonderfully in anything you might choose to undertake today. Even your ambition of setting up an offshore business enterprise will take root today.

Libra: Ganesha says that today will be a lucky day for you. You may receive some financial gain. There will be some good news about your children’s progress. This is the right time to invest in business. For financial investors and share brokers this period is beneficial, so make the most of it.

Scorpio: Keep your guards up and be wary today, warns Ganesha. A heat seeker meant for someone else may hit you in mid-flight. But all that watchfulness will save you from embarrassment. Like those old fables, these experiences have a lesson in them, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Expect yourself to be hit with religious fervour. You may find yourself in the spotlight for an event or inauguration. Ganesha indicates travelling, so pack your bags for a long-distance business trip.

Capricorn: Numerous projects and building work pressure can keep you busy, but get done with whatever you have on hand, for Ganesha says the day has a host of recreational activities lined up for you. This will also be the right time to reach out to more people and devour whatever knowledge or information they have to offer. Moreover, you will experience complete personal freedom and will communicate freely with those around you.

Aquarius: Optimism rules today, and you are assured of your success. You are not usually affected by others’ opinions, and that is how it should be. But you must keep in mind the inconvenience your decisions may cause people. Any stress or tension will vanish in the arms of your beloved, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Confusion and uncertainty will linger like dark clouds in today’s sky which will rain on your decision-making parade and make it hard for you to find tangible solutions to problems. Steer clear of controversy try and delay any important decisions and stick to your daily routine, advises Ganesha. If you can isolate yourself and find time to spend in solitude to mull over your problems, then you might be better equipped to make the right choices.