Aries: The monotony of your humdrum existence will get to you today, says Ganesha. A change of décor is what you may have in mind. Money may not be an issue, and a quick fix may result in a little partying in the evening. You want to show off your beautiful and serene ambience, don’t you?

Taurus: You might wake up yawning and keep yawning throughout today as lethargy gets the better of you. You may end up spending your day with loved ones, relaxing, while your wallet stresses out. New projects will wait in the shadow of your procrastination, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini: A busy day for you as the look of your house needs a change, predicts Ganesha. But it may have little to do with its need than with yours to impress your colleagues and friends. The renovation will mainly be in the interiors of the house, mostly to get them in sync with the state of mind. A romantic evening with your sweetheart in a sumptuous setting is likely, says Ganesha

Cancer: Today, you will long to be with your loved ones, says Ganesha. You will probably plan to refurnish and refurbish your residence. You may get a little stingy when it comes to making payments. You will spend the evening talking to a soul mate on phone, says Ganesha.

Leo: Dashing off in a mad rush never got anyone anywhere. Hence, Ganesha advises you to slow down a bit on this cheerful day. On the business front, you may be slightly concerned about the state of your finances; after all, the smooth functioning of one’s enterprise largely depends on the flow of money. Apart from this, Ganesha finds you cultivating a new interest in jewellery and arts. Are you going to contemplate buying a masterpiece tonight? Wait and see!

Virgo: You’re the magician when it comes to people and relationships, says Ganesha. Later in the day, you may become all hush-hush about certain affairs. The real worry might come at the end of the day when you realise fun and frolic have been big-ticket items. Ganesha foresees a happy and cheerful day, nonetheless.

Libra: Ganesha says that there are chances that you may start a new business venture today. Those of you from the fields of Interior designing, beauty parlours, fashion boutiques etc, will be able to gain success today. The day is a good one for monetary benefits for you. You will soon get good news from your children’s end. All ventures undertaken by you will surely be successful.

Scorpio: At work, your day won’t be smooth enough as you come across a few hurdles. However, nothing will stop you from achieving short-term targets. Besides work, health will demand much of your attention today. You may even show an inclination towards the supernatural, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Stars are aligned in a way that they shower both luck & money on you today. Profits and achievements galore at the business front, says Ganesha. You may go on a shopping spree with your partner and splurge on the exclusive jewellery. Tighten your purse strings.

Capricorn: Ambitions give direction to life. You will harbour quite a few today, says Ganesha. At work, you will strive for perfection and watch out for every minute detail that can ruin the expected results. Also, you will be brilliant at executing ideas and ensuring coordination among teammates. At the end of it all, you can expect to get positive results for your day’s work.

Aquarius: Do you feel slightly awkward in social gatherings? Do you wonder how to break the ice and strike up a conversation? Don’t be conscious, in fact, be yourself to feel comfortable, says Ganesha. You may find it difficult to get rid of some petty issues today. Listen to music, sing or play an instrument; it will relax your mind.

Pisces: Despite the pressure and stress you will be labouring under at the workplace today, you can expect to excel in all the activities that you choose to pursue. On the domestic front, the support that your family members extend will prove to be invaluable, says Ganesha.