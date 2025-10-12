From career moves to matters of the heart, the stars hold unique insights for every zodiac sign today. Here’s what Ganesha predicts for Aries through Pisces.

Aries: You are creative, and today you will prove to be resourceful and thereby successful! Okay, you are ambitious, says Ganesha, but don’t bite off more than you can chew. Be confident of your abilities, work hard and have faith in providence.

Taurus: You will feel the burden of financial responsibilities on your shoulders today, says Ganesha. Do not let expenses bother you. Money will come to you from unexpected sources later in the day. If you can maintain an impartial judgement, then you will yield wonderful results on the financial front, advises Ganesha.

Gemini: You are extremely competitive. And it doesn’t matter how far behind the competition is. So today, you will continue your usual quest for getting better. You won’t have it any other way as you despise mediocrity. You will find yourself in the company of like-minded people who will inspire you to study new subjects.

Cancer: Your business acquaintances will come forward in a manner that may seem nothing short of some divine intervention. This means that they will virtually save your neck from the guillotine, predicts Ganesha. You will grow wiser in your spending ways, as you will know what to buy and what not to buy. At work, you will impress everyone with your skills and efficiency.

Leo: Che Guevara may not hold the beacon any more, and the best of the Beatles are long gone. But your desire to revolutionise the world is as strong as ever, sees Ganesha. The best ideas are the ones that come suddenly and subconsciously. So, always carry a pen and paper with you, you may need them to note down ideas that you generate over the course of the day. Remember, ideas have a tendency to wane at the same speed with which they wax. Never let one pass by; it may just be the answer you have been searching for.

Virgo: Professionalism will be overshadowed by personal preoccupations. Drill your way out of problems today by meeting them head-on. Don’t get stuck up on the emotional front, especially in the evening, cautions Ganesha.

Libra: Trivialities should be the least of your concerns today. Do not let the small things faze you. Remember that it is the overall picture that matters, and not one small stroke of the brush. Bear this is mind, since you may come under some pressure from subordinates at your workplace. Just remember to consider all possibilities before making any decisions. Also, take time to relax and maybe even meditate. It is the key to finding some peace of mind on this hectic day, reminds Ganesha.

Scorpio: Work pressure will keep on mounting today, predicts Ganesha. But you shall handle it with great style, all thanks to your patience. But keep a watch on the radar and learn how to spot stress early and then act on it as quickly as you can.

Sagittarius: Look before you leap, says Ganesha. Cupid has strung his bow and aimed an arrow at you. Love’s labour will easily aid you to woo a young, tender heart. But don’t be swept away by easy prospects and guard your reputation at all costs.

Capricorn: You will starve for some free time, but will find it difficult to steal even a minute from your busy schedule, even if it is for unwinding your overworked soul, says Ganesha. In times like these, one can hardly think straight, let alone be innovative. You will, however, work your way out by prioritising matters. By the end of the day, your efforts may pay off, leaving you with the thought that it was all worthwhile after all!

Aquarius: Your ideas are bang on target today! Everything you touch turns into gold. You have it in you to make it big, and the time is now. When the going gets tough, the tough get going — you’ve heard this before, now it’s time for some action, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Stabbing with a pen is so much more satisfying than slicing with a sword. With these lofty ideals in mind, you will launch an assault upon your unsuspecting prey with your lethal presentation skills, eliciting cries of sheer ecstasy and tremendous applause. Don’t get carried away, though, says Ganesha.