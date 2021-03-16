Bhubaneswar: With Opposition members belonging to both the BJP and the Congress and the ruling BJD members creating ruckus Tuesday in the Odisha Assembly, Speaker Surya Narayan Patro was forced to adjourn the House till 11.30 am.

The bedlam over non-procurement of paddy continued for fourth day in succession. As the House assembled for the second phase of the Budget Session at 10.30am, BJP and Congress members rushed to the well and shouted slogans over paddy procurement issue.

The BJD members too joined in demanding an apology from Deogarh BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi, who had tried to drink sanitiser inside the Assembly.

Finding it extremely difficult to run the House, the Speaker adjourned the house till 11.30am.

Notably, the second phase of the Budget session began last Friday. The first day of the second phase of the session was completely washed away over paddy procurement issue. The same situation was witnessed on the second day as well.

Due to the deadlock, question Hour could not take place in the Assembly.

PNN