Keonjhar/Joda: An Assembly standing committee led by former Finance Minister Pradip Kumar Amat on a two-day visit to Keonjhar district suggested that the electricity department to use cable lines to protect elephants from electrocution.

The committee comprising Chikiti MLA Usha Devi, Losingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling, Mohana MLA Dasarathi Gamang, Rajnagar MLA Dhrubacharan Sahu and Ghasipura MLA Rundranarayan Patra visited the district Monday. The committee reviewed implementation of various programmes in the district.

The committee Monday visited Tata Steel’ Charge-chrome factory at Brahmanipal and Daitari mining area of OMC. They took stock of developmental projects, peripheral condition and environmental pollution control measures in the area and various measures taken for welfare of labourers.

They came to the district headquarters in the evening after conducting field visits Tuesday. Collector Ashis Kumar Thakre received them and apprised the members of various programmes.

The committee also reviewed works and projects pertaining to transport, commerce, the forest and environment, steel and mines and the MSME department.

The panel review focused on afforestation and environment protection programmes undertaken by the Keonjhar forest division and the wildlife division at Anandapur.

Reviewing the projects related to plantation, plantation nursery, implementation of Forest Rights Act, protection of wildlife and elephants, the committee members expressed concern over the danger to elephants from power transmission. They underscored the need for cable transmission of power supply in forest areas to ward off danger to the elephants.

The committee also reviewed mining, revenue collection, mineral transportation and the pollution caused in nearby areas under Joda mining circle.

The panel directed the OSPCB regional officer to inform them about various anti-pollution measures taken by it.

Later, the committee directed the DIC general manger to submit a report about various steps being taken to make youth employable and for self-employment and the number of youths having been employed in the district.