Bhawanipatna: In order to review the working of three departments such as civil supplies, cooperation and handicrafts in Kalahandi district, the standing committee-6 of Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA) visited various sites Tuesday, a report said.

According to reports, under the chairmanship of Bolangir MLA Narasingha Mishra, a sub-committee headed by Lanjigarh MLA Pradip Kumar Dishari and Kantamal MLA Mahidhar Rana and standing committee members conducted a review meeting Friday morning.

Reviewing paddy procurement arrangements in the district, the standing committee suggested keeping adequate number of moisture metres and grading machines to determine fair average quality (FAQ) of paddy. It also suggested linking Aadhaar numbers of beneficiaries to the public distribution system.

The OLA standing committee-6 is known to have proposed to the state government to provide pensions to handicrafts artisans, potters and wood craftsmen. Similarly, it directed Bhawanipatna cooperative bank officials not to deduct any outstanding amount in advance at the time of giving fresh loans to local farmers.

Later on, the team visited Balisara village under Thua Rampur block and advised the authorities to connect local artisans with nearby markets. The high standard of pottery work was appreciated by all members of the committee. The team felt that none of the artisans have benefited from housing schemes.

Collector Parag Harshad Gavali, district supply officer, deputy registrar of cooperative societies, Bhawanipatna cooperative bank officials and handicrafts department officials accompanied the committee.