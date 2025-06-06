The much-anticipated comedy film Housefull 5, featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan, hit theatres nationwide June 6. However, within hours of its release, the film was reportedly leaked online on several piracy platforms.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 marks the fifth instalment in the popular franchise. The ensemble cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, and Nikitin Dheer.

Pirated versions of the film have surfaced on illegal websites such as Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez, and Telegram channels. The movie is being circulated in multiple formats, including HD, 1080p, 720p, 480p, and lower resolutions.

Search trends like “Housefull 5 movie download,” “Housefull 5 HD download,” “Housefull 5 Telegram links,” and similar terms have seen a spike, raising concerns about the film’s box office performance and online safety.

Risks of watching pirated versions of Housefull 5:

Malware and viruses from unverified sites

Legal consequences, including fines up to ₹2 lakh

Poor viewing quality and missing scenes

Financial risk due to phishing and scams

Exposure to harmful or inappropriate content

Piracy affects not just the revenue of the film industry but also the viewer’s digital safety. Watching Housefull 5 through legal platforms supports the creators and ensures a safer, high-quality experience.

Disclaimer: Piracy is a punishable offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. OrissaPOST strongly condemns and does not support piracy in any form.

PNN