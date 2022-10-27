Sukinda: The State and Central governments are implementing a host of schemes for uplift of tribals, but utilisation of funds allocated for housing projects for Mankadia tribals in mineral rich Sukinda area of Jajpur is allegedly mired in irregularities.

According to the report, the district administration planned to build 87 pucca houses for the tribals at Kusumundia under Sukinda block in 2019. Funds to the tune of over Rs 3.25 crore were allocated from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF). The Rural Development department awarded the construction of the houses to a contractor of Abdalpur area of Jajpur.

Sources said, the work was started from February 22, 2019 and supposed to be completed by February 21, 2020. However, most of these houses are still incomplete even two years after the deadline. On the other hand, 95 Mankadia families have been living in shanties amid their perennial struggle with lack of livelihood and basic amenities. The housing dream is yet to be realised for the wretched people.

Locals alleged that the building works have been botched up by the contractor to mint money. Some officials of the administration are allegedly involved in the irregularities. Walls of many buildings have cracks while the CC roofs of these houses have not been laid.

In some cases, some portions of the walls have caved in owing to the substandard work. The buildings were set up five kilometre away from their settlement. Contacted, Sukinda BDO Tapas Kumar Sethi said that he can only say about the issue after going through the related official files.