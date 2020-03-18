Berhampur: Even after five years of the implementation of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme in India, the number of child marriages continues to increase every year in various rural pockets of Ganjam district, said a report.

Though the district administration has been able to stop some child marriages successfully, it has failed to change the medieval mindset of people regarding the banned practice in the district.

The administration gave special task to Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to stop child marriages in the district in 2016.

The CWC had been successfully checking several child marriage cases in the district in the last four financial years i.e. seven in 2016-17, 64 in 2017-18, 27 in 2018-19 and 97 in 2019-20 (till March 15) under the Child Marriage Restraint Act.

Sources said child marriage is higher in rural parts of Khallikotte, Shergad, Sorada, Hinjili, Aska, Buguda, Kodala and Jagannathprasad. Parents get their daughters married off due to financial burden or over fears of the girl getting married outside their caste.

(CHART)

Fin. Year Child marriages averted

2016-17 7

2017-18 64

2018-19 27

2019-20 97

(till Mar 15)

An official at the District Social Welfare Department said, “Frequent awareness campaigns are conducted in the district, especially in rural areas of Buguda and Aska, where reports of child marriages are higher.”

“Although many initiatives have been taken in the district, it will take a few more years before the numbers come down,” added the officer on the condition of anonymity.

According to CWC members lack of awareness in the society related to child marriage is the main reason behind the increased numbers of child marriage cases. No remarkable steps have been taken by the district administration to stop child marriages in the rural areas of the district, they added.

An official of the district headquarters office said whenever we get a call about a child marriage, we rush to the spot to save the girl. The girl can even dial up the child helpline number.

“Once the child is rescued from the marriage, the parents are thoroughly counseled before letting the child go back to them,” added the official.

When contacted, the CWC informed that in 2019-20 at least 97 girls were rescued from child marriages and they are with the committee.

A senior CWC official Sudhir Rout said, “The main reason behind the child marriages is the mindset of people. Parents in rural Odisha maintain a relationship gap from their child due to which a girl can’t express her feelings in front of her parents. For which in most of the cases she is being forced to marry in her childhood age.”

“To reduce the numbers, all the departments should work in coordination with one another, and the Act must be enforced strongly,” added Rout.