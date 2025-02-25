Everyone is curious about how astronauts live in zero gravity in space. Recently, a video of NASA chemical engineer Don Pettit has gone viral on social media, showing him putting on pants in zero gravity. This unique technique has astonished netizens, leading to a flood of humorous comments on the video.

Living in space is as exciting as it is challenging. Without gravity, even the simplest tasks, such as eating or dressing, must be done differently. In the viral video, NASA scientist demonstrates how astronauts wear pants in space.

The footage shows a pair of floating trousers suspended in midair when suddenly, Pettit floats down from above. He then effortlessly slips both legs into the pants at the same time, making it a fascinating watch especially since, on Earth, we typically put one leg in at a time.

Two legs at a time! pic.twitter.com/EHDOkIBigA — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) February 21, 2025

The video, posted by Pettit February 21, has been widely appreciated. Netizens left amusing comments, with one user joking, “I thought you were going to land directly in space!” Another wrote, “I tried this at home and… well, it didn’t end well!”

This video offers a glimpse into the unique challenges of life in space, where even routine tasks become intriguing due to the absence of gravity. Now, people are eagerly awaiting more such fascinating insights from NASA!