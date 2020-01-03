New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani Friday asked the Congress how long it would ‘insult the sacrifices’ of Veer Savarkar and said the opposition party will have to give an answer to the people of Maharashtra and all patriots in the country.

“The Congress, which is one of the ruling parties in Maharashtra, will have to answer the Marathi people and all patriots in the country how long will it continue to insult the sacrifice of Veer Savarkar,” Irani said at the Delhi BJP office.

She also asked why does the Congress considers its ‘birthright to humiliate’ Veer Savarkar.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, commonly known as Veer Savarkar, was an Indian independence activist, politician, lawyer, writer, and the formulator of the Hindutva philosophy.

Irani launched BJP’s ‘Meri Dilli Mera Sujhav’ campaign along with other leaders including the party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari to gather feedback of the people of Delhi to draft the party’s manifesto for forthcoming Assembly polls.

PTI