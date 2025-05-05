If you are a farmer in Odisha and have applied for benefits under the CM Kisan Yojana Odisha, you can easily check your application status online. The CM Kisan portal Odisha makes it simple to track your registration and payment updates. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it using the official website https://cmkisan.odisha.gov.in/

Step 1: Gather your details

Before starting, keep the following information ready:

Aadhaar Number

Registered Mobile Number (if applicable)

Application or Registration Number (if provided during sign-up)

Step 2: Visit the official CM Kisan Odisha portal

Open your browser on a phone, computer, or visit a nearby Common Service Centre. Go to https://cmkisan.odisha.gov.in/ — the official CM Kisan portal for Odisha. Alternatively, search “CM Kisan Odisha” or “CM Kisan Yojana Odisha portal” in Google and click the verified link.

Step 3: Find the “Check Status” option

On the homepage of the CM Kisan Yojana site, locate a section labeled “Check Status.” It’s present under the “Farmer’s Corner” menu option.

Click on this section to continue.

Step 4: Enter your details

Input your Aadhaar Number or Application/Registration Number.

Some users may be required to verify their identity using an OTP sent to their registered mobile number.

Step 5: View your application status

After submitting your details, the portal will display your CM Kisan Yojana Odisha status, which may include:

Approval, rejection, or pending status

Installment payment status (credited/not credited)

Reason for rejection (if applicable)

Any additional steps needed

Step 6: Next steps based on your status

If approved : Check your linked bank account for credited amounts.

If pending: Wait for updates or contact your local agriculture office.

: Wait for updates or contact your local agriculture office. If rejected: Review the reason and reapply with correct information if necessary.

Step 7: Need help with CM Kisan?

Use the Help or Grievance Redressal section on the CM Kisan portal Odisha .

Visit your nearest CSC or local agriculture office for support.

Keep your Aadhaar card, land documents, and other required papers ready for verification.

Quick tips for using the cmkisan.gov.in Odisha portal:

Always use a secure internet connection.

Access only the official portal: https://cmkisan.odisha.gov.in/

Double-check all details before submission.

By following these steps, farmers can easily stay informed about their benefits and payments under the CM Kisan Yojana Odisha. The process ensures transparency and makes it easier for beneficiaries to access government support without delays.

PNN