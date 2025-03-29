Bhubaneswar: A total of 13,923 students in the state have received benefits under Krushi Vidya Nidhi Yojana (KVNY), a component of CM-KISAN Yojana, in the current academic year, said an official. CM-KISAN Yojana is a groundbreaking initiative launched by Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department of the state government.

As part of this initiative, KVNY provides scholarship to the sons and daughters of CM-KISAN beneficiaries for higher education. Under this scheme, annual tuition fees, including hostel fees, are covered for eligible students pursuing technical and professional courses such as medicine, engineering, nursing, diploma engineering, agriculture and allied courses, BBA, and BCA in government, private, and national-level educational institutions.

According to official sources, of the 13,923 students who received benefits under KVNY, 592 are pursuing Medical, 4,592 Engineering, 4,574 Polytechnic, 1,417 Nursing, 510 MCA, and 174 Agriculture and allied sector courses. Significantly, 55 students from prestigious institutions like NIT and IIM have also availed of the benefits of this scheme. To support this initiative, the state government has provided a total financial grant of Rs 53.57 crore. The payment has been directly transferred to the students’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.