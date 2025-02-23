A restful night’s sleep is essential for overall health, yet many people struggle to get the recommended 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep each night. Sleep deprivation has reportedly been linked to a higher risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and mental health disorders. Fortunately, small lifestyle changes can significantly improve sleep quality. Here’s what experts say about getting a good night’s sleep.

Disclaimer: This article provides general sleep improvement tips and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. If you have persistent sleep problems, consult a doctor or sleep specialist.

Stick to a consistent sleep schedule

The human body follows a natural sleep-wake cycle called the circadian rhythm. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends, helps regulate this rhythm. Research suggests that an irregular sleep schedule can lead to poor sleep quality and daytime fatigue.

Create a relaxing bedtime routine

Winding down before bed signals the body that it’s time to sleep. Activities like reading, taking a warm bath, practicing meditation, or listening to calming music can promote relaxation. Avoid stimulating activities, such as watching intense TV shows or scrolling through social media, as blue light from screens can interfere with melatonin production—the hormone responsible for sleep.

Optimise your sleep environment

A comfortable sleeping environment plays a crucial role in sleep quality. Experts recommend keeping the bedroom cool (around 60-67°F or 16-19°C), dark, and quiet. Investing in a good-quality mattress and pillows that provide proper support can also make a difference. If noise or light is an issue, using blackout curtains, white noise machines, or earplugs can help.

Limit caffeine, alcohol, and heavy meals before bed

Caffeine, found in coffee, tea, and energy drinks, is a stimulant that can stay in the system for hours. Consuming it too late in the day can make it harder to fall asleep. Similarly, while alcohol may induce drowsiness, it disrupts the sleep cycle and reduces the quality of rest. Eating large meals close to bedtime can also cause discomfort and indigestion, making it harder to sleep.

Get regular exercise—but not too late

Physical activity has been shown to improve sleep quality by reducing stress and increasing the production of sleep-promoting hormones. However, exercising too close to bedtime can be stimulating, making it harder to fall asleep. Experts recommend finishing workouts at least a few hours before bedtime.

Manage stress and anxiety

Stress and anxiety are common causes of sleep disturbances. Practicing relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, or journaling, can help calm the mind. If stress is persistent, talking to a professional may provide additional support.

Avoid long naps during the day

Short naps (20-30 minutes) can be refreshing, but long naps or napping too late in the day can disrupt nighttime sleep. If you find it difficult to fall asleep at night, consider reducing nap time or avoiding naps altogether.

Expose yourself to natural light during the day

Experts say sunlight helps regulate the body’s internal clock and promotes healthy sleep patterns. Spending time outside during the day, especially in the morning, or using a light therapy box in low-light environments can improve sleep-wake cycles.

Seek medical help if needed

If sleep problems persist despite lifestyle changes, it may be a sign of an underlying sleep disorder, such as insomnia, sleep apnea, or restless leg syndrome. Consulting a doctor or sleep specialist can help identify the cause and provide effective treatment options.

PNN