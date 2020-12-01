Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has almost shaved off his beard and posted a video on Instagram, flaunting his new look. Hrithik Roshan looks fresh after giving his heavy beard a trim, and his buddies in the Hindi film industry are impressed.

“And it’s off. Well almost. Guess a beardo never really takes it all off,” Hrithik wrote alongside the clip, which currently has 2.1 million views.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIM7XH-HPmA/

Hrithik’s friends and colleagues from the industry couldn’t stop gushing over the picture.

Actress Preity Zinta wrote: “Finally.” Actor Shahid Kapoor commented: “Oohhooo.” Actress Mrunal Thakur dropped a heart emoji.

Hrithik had shared a picture Sunday flaunting his heavy beard on the photo-sharing website and had written: “Before the beard goes.”

Hrithik made his debut as a hero with the hit film Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai. The actor completed 20 years in the industry in January this year. He was last seen on the big screen last year in Siddharth Anand’s War. In the movie Tiger Shroff also played a pivotal role.

Hrithik’s looks has always been the cynosure of all eyes. His sculptured body has had women of all shape and sizes drooling over it. He is probably the ‘handsomest hunk’ in the Hindi film industry at present.