Hrithik Roshan is riding high on the success of his latest film as it is shattering box office numbers. The year 2019 has been the year of Hrithik Roshan, first with Super 30, which was a box office success with critical acclaim, and now with War. The actor is overjoyed and is throwing a success party for both the blockbusters together as it was due because the actor was busy working on the promotions for his last outing.

War recently crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office and now the actor can finally rejoice in the success of his movies. When asked about the same, Hrithik Roshan said, “A celebration from my side was due after Super 30 itself but there was no time to celebrate the success of the movie back then as I got into the next schedule and then promotions of War immediately. Now that War has also hit the Rs 300 crore milestone, it is time for a double celebration.”

While Hrithik Roshan has broken this record many times before, it still is a grand victory and is quite commendable. For instance, Hrithik’s 2014 action film, Bang Bang, minted double digits at the box office on its first day. Previously, he created history with Krrish 3 in 2013, which collected a massive number on day one too.

At a recent press conference, the actor was seen having the best of time with fans who had come to cheer for their favorite superstar. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War have received rave reviews from the audiences and critics alike.

The unanimous reaction is that Hrithik looks incredible and acts flawlessly; Hrithik and Tiger’s action sequences are stellar, too. In the film which is touted as the biggest action entertainer of the year, Hrithik plays the role of Kabir, an Army officer. He is pitted against Tiger Shroff in a massive showdown. The actor has been hailed for the drastic transformation for his character from Anand to Kabir.

PNN & Agencies