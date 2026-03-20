Buguda: Police arrested a man on charges of strangling his wife to death over dowry demand at Pochalundi village under Balipadar police outpost in Buguda police limits of Ganjam district.

The deceased was identified as Sunita Nayak, 34, the younger daughter of Narayan Nayak of Adipur village.

The accused husband, Manoj Kumar Jena, 36, is the elder son of Nikunja Jena of Pochalundi village.

Manoj is accused of strangling his wife to death with an iron lock chain used for bikes.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s father alleging dowry-related murder, police registered a case (124/26).

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the bike lock chain, allegedly used in the crime, has been seized, said IIC Sitanshu Sekhar Mandhata.

According to reports, Sunita and Manoj got married five years ago as per traditional rites.

At the time of marriage, the bride’s family had given gold ornaments, a motorcycle, household items and Rs 1.35 lakh in cash as dowry.

Later, the husband’s family allegedly demanded an additional Rs 5 lakh, which the bride’s father said he was unable to provide.

Police said Sunita had been subjected to prolonged harassment by her husband and sister-in-law.

She endured the abuse, hoping things would get better, and considering her 4-year-old daughter.

On Wednesday night, Manoj informed his father-in-law about Sunita’s death.

When the family reached her in-laws’ house, they noticed injury marks on her neck, raising suspicion of strangulation with a chain or rope.

Following the complaint, police reached the spot and recovered the body.

The accused man was arrested, and the iron chain allegedly used in the murder was seized.