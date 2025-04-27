Bhubaneswar: Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra visited the cutting-edge waste-to-energy plant at Okhla Saturday, managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The plant processes approximately 2,000 metric tons (MT) of municipal solid waste daily and generates around 23 megawatts (MW) of green energy. During his visit, Minister Mahapatra engaged in in-depth discussions with plant officials about its operational procedures, advanced technology, and sustainable practices.

Plans for expanding the plant’s capacity were also shared, with projections to process 3,000 MT of waste and generate 30 MW of energy in the future.

Mahapatra praised the Municipal Corporation’s innovative approach in transforming waste into a valuable resource, aligning with the nation’s goal of promoting a cleaner and greener India. He expressed that such initiatives could prove pivotal in addressing the growing waste management challenges while simultaneously contributing to clean energy generation.

The Minister emphasised that the success of the Okhla plant offers a promising model that could be replicated in Odisha and other states.

He assured that the concept would be given serious consideration for future implementation to foster sustainable waste management practices.

The Okhla waste-to-energy plant project management head Sandeep Dutta, along with senior municipal corporation officials, provided insights into the plant’s operations during the visit. Housing &Urban Development additional secretary Binay Dash also accompanied the Minister.

