London: Vijay Mallya lost Thursday his application seeking leave to appeal in the United Kingdom (UK) Supreme Court. It is a setback for the embattled liquor baron who is fighting against extradition to India. Vijay Mallya last month had lost his High Court appeal against an extradition order to India. He is facing charges of fraud and money laundering. The charges are related to unrecovered loans to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

The 64-year-old businessman had 14 days to file this application. The plea was to seek permission to move the higher court on the High Court judgment, April 20. The UK High Court had dismissed Mallya’s appeal against a Westminster Magistrates’ Court’s extradition order. The order had been certified by the UK Home Secretary.

Extradition process will begin in 28 days

The latest ruling will now go back for re-certification and the process of extradition. It should be triggered within 28 days.

Appeal rejected

The UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Mallya’s appeal to certify a point of law was rejected on all three counts. The three counts were hearing of oral submissions, grant certificate on questions as drafted and permission to appeal to Supreme Court.

The Indian government’s response to the appeal application had been submitted earlier this week.

The leave to appeal to the Supreme Court is on a point of law of general public importance. According to experts it is a very high threshold that is not often met.

Case against Mallya

It has been alleged that Mallya is involved in a money-laundering case to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. The liquor baron has said he is ready to return the amount. However, in spite of repeated messages, he has not got any response from the Indian government, Mallya had said. He has been booked by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

PTI