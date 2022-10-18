Balasore: Acting on a tip-off, a mobile excise team intercepted a huge cache of ginger cough syrup in a vehicle and arrested two persons at Sergarh area on National Highway-16 in this district, Monday. The arrested persons were identified as Niranjan Mallick, 38 and Sanjay Mallick, 31 of Balipur village under Soro police limits.

Over 500 bottles of ginger cough syrup were seized from the van and their market valuation is over Rs 2 lakh, police said. They added that those arrested could not provide any document for possessing such huge quantities of cough syrup. A case was registered in this connection and the accused were produced in the court.

Police said the accused were selling the cough syrup in Bhadrak and Soro localities by illegally procuring them from West Bengal. It should be stated also that cough syrups are also addictive in nature. Police also said that they are interrogating the two arrested to find out about the involvement of others in this illegal trade.