London: In 1995, English actor Hugh Grant had admitted to cheating on his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley with sex worker Divine Brown. Back then, the police arrested him and Brown after nabbing them in a car parked near Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Grant has now claimed his action was an outcome of his watching his superhit film “Nine Months”. He says he was upset after watching a screening of the film and his bad mood led him to take such as step.

“I was about to launch my first Hollywood film — my timing was impeccable. My problem was — that was my first Hollywood film and I’d just been to see it. ‘The film was about to come out a week or two after that, and I had a bad feeling about it. I went to see a screening. Everyone in it was brilliant, but I was so atrocious that I was not in a good frame of mind,” he said, according to dailymail.co.uk, while speaking on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

The actor added: “The film (Nine Months) did alright at the box office, in fact I think it did quite well, and that’s all Hollywood really cares about.”

Grant and Hurley continued their relationship for the time, but ended their 13-year-long partnership in 2000.