Mumbai: Celebrating her brother Saqib Saleem’s 36th birthday Monday, actress Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram stories to share a video where she is seen “annoying” the birthday boy.

In the Instagram story shared by Huma, the video features Saqib engaged in a serious conversation, sporting a “Happy Birthday Saqib” sticker on his shirt. Huma zooms in and out, capturing her brother amid his conversation. The actress captioned the video: “Annoying birthday boy @saqibsaleem.”

Saqib, who made his debut in the Hindi cinema with Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge in 2011, was last seen on the big screen in the 2021 film 83 alongside Ranveer Singh. He will next be seen in his upcoming film Kakuda, a horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Ritesh Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi recently starred in the third season of the political drama series Maharani, in which she portrayed the role of Rani Bharti. The series also features Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles, drawing inspiration from several real-life incidents that occurred in Bihar during the 1990s.

In addition to this, the actress has the film Pooja Meri Jaan lined up for her.