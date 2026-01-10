A heartwarming video from Tamil Nadu is going viral on social media, serving as a powerful example of humanity and vigilance. A delivery agent for the quick-commerce platform J. Vignesh, not only prevented the delivery of a poisonous substance late at night but also alerted the police in time.

The incident took place on the night of January 8, when Vignesh, who was on a night shift, received an order for rat poison through the Blinkit app. When he arrived at the address, he noticed that the young woman who came to collect the order was extremely distressed and crying continuously. Sensing that something was wrong, Vignesh suspected a possible suicide attempt and decided not to hand over the item.

In Tamil Nadu, a Blinkit delivery guy REFUSED to DELIVER RAT POISON at midnight after noticing that the woman who had ordered it was crying and distressed. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6IcFiexauY — Dr Ranjan (@AAPforNewIndia) January 8, 2026

He immediately cancelled the delivery, left with the goods, and informed the local police about the situation. Police reached the spot, counselled the woman and moved her to a safe location. To protect her privacy, her identity has not been disclosed.

Following the incident, a video of Vignesh has been circulating widely on social media. In the video, he says, “Today I feel like I’ve achieved something big. My job is to deliver orders, but not to take anyone’s life. A person’s life is more important than my delivery target.”

The incident has reignited debate over the sale of hazardous chemicals and pesticides on quick-commerce platforms. Experts say special regulations or warning mechanisms may be needed, particularly for late-night deliveries of such products.

Thousands of social media users have praised Vignesh for his courage and compassion, saying delivery partners are often among the closest points of contact during personal crises. Many say his actions set an example of responsible citizenship.