Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has hailed the Supreme Court verdict ordering a CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING #CBITakesOver,” read a post in the official Twitter account of Team Kangana Ranaut.

Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING 👏👏👏#CBITakesOver — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020

The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.

Earlier this month, Kangana had shared a video demanding CBI probe into the death of Sushant. The video was published on social media, ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the petition by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the FIR lodged by the family of the late actor from Patna to Mumbai.

“We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. We deserve to know the truth,” says the actress in a video published by her verified Twitter team, which goes by the name of Team Kangana Ranaut.