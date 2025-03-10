Phulbani: Hundreds gathered in G Udayagiri area of Odisha’s Kandhamal district to pay their final respects to 26-year-old Bhibas Nayak, who was killed in an attack near Hampi, Karnataka.

Nayak died after allegedly being pushed into a canal in the Anegundi area of Karnataka’s Koppal district March 6.

According to Karnataka police, he was among five tourists—three men and two women—who were attacked by three construction workers under the influence of illegal substances. The accused allegedly pushed the men into the canal and gang-raped the two women, including an Israeli national.

Nayak’s body was recovered from the canal Saturday morning, and police have arrested all three accused.

His uncle, Ajay Nayak, who traveled to Karnataka to bring his body home, said local police informed him that Bhibas was killed while trying to stop the accused from assaulting the women.

A resident of G Udayagiri, Nayak worked in the administrative department at St. Stephen’s Hospital in Delhi. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Madras Christian College in Chennai and completed his master’s in finance and administration at the Bombay Stock Exchange Institute in Mumbai.

PNN