Bhubaneswar: Members of ‘Sainik School Banchao Alia Gada Hatao Abhiyan’, Sunday resolved to stage indefinite hunger strike in front of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) from October 29. The decision was taken during an emergency meeting by the outfit, reaffirming its long-standing demand to shut down the illegal dumping yard near Sainik School.

The members of the outfit alleged that for over the past 20 years, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been illegally dumping solid waste near the Sainik School area, subjecting nearby residents to unbearable stench, severe air pollution and multiple health hazards, including respiratory ailments, skin infections and potential cancer risks. The group accused the OSPCB of failing to take any action despite repeated complaints and clear evidence of violations. According to the outfit, a joint inspection by BMC and OSPCB September 9 had revealed that the waste processing unit lacked valid documents.

Later, OSPCB allegedly issued Consent to Operate (CTO) to BMC August 12, 2025, permitting operation of the windrow composting, micro-composting, recycling and effluent treatment plants in the area, all in violation of environmental norms. “The regional officer of OSPCB issued CTO without proper field verification, ignoring the serious environmental and health risks,” the outfit stated. “This area is densely populated and surrounded by educational and research institutions, including Sainik School, Central School, Utkal University and the Regional Research Laboratory. Granting permission for a waste processing unit here is a blatant violation of pollution control laws,” it added.

The meeting was attended by the outfi t convenor Dillip Dash Sharma, secretary Sandipta Das, chief advisor Bhikshakari Tripathy, joint convenors Shankarshan Barik, Sanjay Malik, and Lalat Keshari Jena, associate secretaries Chintamani Barik, Sandeep Patnaik, Basudev Bhatt, Ashok Paikaray, and Prasanna Bishoyi. The members asserted that the indefinite hunger strike will continue until the illegal dumping yard is permanently shut down and those responsible for issuing unlawful permissions are held accountable