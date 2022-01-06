Dhenkanal: With the arrival of migratory avian guests in Dhenkanal this winter, hunting of the birds has increased manifold in the district.

Taking advantage of the birds thronging riverbeds, waterbodies and wetlands in large numbers, hunters poison the birds to catch them, many local residents alleged Thursday.

Rampantly going on hunting acivities have also troubled the district Forest department, a source said.

According to the source, the migratory birds gather in the wetlands near Brahmani river. The birds are seen during winter season every year. The birds have been coming to the district for past several years from far away places in between November to January.

Meats of Siberian birds, Gendalia (grey crane) and Brahminy duck (Ruddy shelduck) have good demand in the local markets.

Fearing that the use of traps might attract eyes of forest department officials, the hunters prefer to use poison-laced foodgrains instead.

A number of migratory birds were hunted Sunday and Monday at Brahmani riverbed near Nagena village under Dhenkanal Sadar police limits, the locals alleged further.

“Poison-laced foodgrains often pose a serious threat to turtles and other acquatic animals in Brahmani river. After the news of massive hunting spread recently, the department officials initiated a probe, but in vain,” the local residents stated.

On being contacted, Dhenkanal divisional forest officer (DFO) Prakash Chand Gogineni said, “We had investigated on the spot after getting complaints regarding hunting of migratory birds. We suspect that the hunters are coming from other side of the river. Security arrangements have been beefed up in the meanwhile. Patrolling has also been intensified in the region”.

