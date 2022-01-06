Bolangir: A 45-year-old woman succumbed to Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Bolangir, the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Snehalata Sahu informed Thursday.

The information came close on heels of the country reporting its first death from the new variant Wednesday.

An official source said that the deceased belonged to a village under Agalpur block in the district.

“The infectee was previously admitted to Santha Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (SBBMCH) in Bolangir December 20, 2021. She had suffered a stroke and after undergoing treatment at the health facility for a couple of days, the woman was referred to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla of Sambalpur,” the CDMO Sahu said.

Swab sample of the woman was sent for RT-PCR testing by VIMSAR authorities December 22. After a report came in the next day, she tested positive for Covid-19. Her samples were then sent to Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) in Bhubaneswar for genome sequencing which confirmed the presence of Omicron variant, the CDMO added.

Following genome sequencing of the woman’s sample, her report came out positive for Omicron strain January 5, 2022. Persons who came in contact with the infectee have undergone RT-PCR tests.

A team of Health personnel has been sent to the deceased’s house for contract tracing. The team will collect swab samples of the family members. The woman was not having any symptoms and came for treatment for heart stroke and died while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR December 27.

“It is yet to be ascertained whether she died due to heart attack or Omicron infection,” the CDMO further said.

It is pertinent to mention, the Union Joint Secretary in Health Ministry Lav Agarwal earlier informed about the death of a 73-year-old patient from Udaipur on Rajasthan which was reported December 31. The infectee was ‘technically’ related to Omicron, Agarwal added.

“Before death, the patient was being treated as per protocol for his co-morbid conditions and for the Covid-19 infection. He had already died by the time Omicron positive report came,” adding that the patient had acute diabetes Agarwal clarified.

Tally of Omicron variant cases in Odisha has touched 61 after the state reported 24 more cases Wednesday.

PNN