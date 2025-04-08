Srinagar: The Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League and Kashmir Freedom Front have disassociated themselves from separatists’ conglomerate Hurriyat Conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced Tuesday.

He asserted that the move demonstrated people’s trust in the Constitution.

The announcement came in the midst of Shah’s three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Three more organisations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people’s trust in the Constitution of India within the valley,” he wrote on ‘X. ‘

The home minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today, as so far 11 such organisations have shunned separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for it.

During his visit, Shah visited a forward post along the India-Pakistan International Border Monday.

He is set to review the security situation in the Union Territory Tuesday.

PTI