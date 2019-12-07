Women during pregnancy need utmost care and love. And a Chinese man has set new husband goals for every potential dad out there with the most amazing gesture.

The couple was paying a visit to a doctor at a hospital. Waiting for their appointment, the pregnant wife became tired and her legs started were in pain. Seeing his distressed wife, the husband became a ‘chair’ for her. He got down to his knees so the wife could sit on him to relief the pain in her legs.

A video of the incident surfaced on the Chinese social media platform Weibo and has gone viral on all platform since then.

The identity of the couple is yet to be ascertained but it is believed that the incident was recorded at a hospital in China’s southwestern Sichuan province.

The video has been widely shared and commented upon on social media. While many appreciated the husband’s sweet gesture, some brought to notice the fact that people sitting in the front row in the waiting room should have offered their seats to the pregnant lady.

“I don’t wish to ‘moral kidnap’ anyone, but I sincerely suggest others to give up their seats for such (pregnant) women,” a social media user commented.

Watch the video here: