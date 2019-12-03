Hyderabad: In a shocking report, the four accused in the brutal gang rape and murder of 26-year-old veterinary doctor, were served mutton curry for dinner Sunday night.

While the nation mourns the tragic death of the innocent soul, the four convicts were served dal-rice for lunch and mutton curry in dinner in Cherapalli’s high-security jail near Hyderabad.

The four men were arrested Friday in connection with the brutal gangrape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinarian on Wednesday night. Her burnt body was found the next day on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu. They belong from Narayanpet, a town which is about 160 km from Hyderabad. They were lorry drivers and cleaners.

According to the police, the four men offered help to the woman with her vehicle after its tyre was punctured at around 9:20 pm and in the next one hour, they gang-raped and murdered her.

As per the police, based on the interrogation, investigation and technical clues, Areef and Shiva came to the toll plaza at around 9 am on Wednesday. They came with a truck full of bricks. They were, later on, joined by their two friends. Since there was a delay in the unloading process, they waited near the toll plaza.

At around 6:15 pm, they saw the vet parking her bike. They soon made a plan to sexually assault her. As part of their plan, they punctured her two-wheeler bike. When the woman returned after 9 pm, Areef and Shiva offered help to get it repaired.

During this time, the woman made a call to her sister telling that she was scared. Moments later, the men pulled her into a nearby compound and gang-raped her and then smothered her to death. Post the murder, they switched off her mobile by 9:45 pm.

The accused men then killed her by 10:20 pm and kept her body in their vehicle. They then left the place at 10:28 pm. Areef and Naveen took the two-wheeler and abandoned it at Kothur village after removing the number plate while the other two went in the lorry. They tried to buy petrol at a couple of locations at around 1 am. By 2:30 am, they set the body on fire under a culvert at Chattanpally.