Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday claimed she was not involved in the formation of the death audit committee that is tasked with the final call in deciding whether a coronavirus positive patient expired due to Covid or for any other primary cause.

She also claimed that she even had no idea about the panel members.

“I didn’t form the audit committee. I don’t even know who all are it’s members. The Chief secretary and the departmental (Health) secretary are the authorised persons,” she said.

The state opposition parties and a section of doctors have accused the Banerjee government of constituting the committee to suppress the death count in the state due to the viral disease.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Teams, now touring the state, have also raised a number of questions about the committee.

