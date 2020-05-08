Bangalore: Indian hockey team midfielder Nilakanta Sharma has said that he is growing with experience. He said the playing the 2018 World Cup helped him grow as a player. Now he understands his role in side. It will be ‘handy’ at next year’s Olympics.

Big ticket experience

“I have been in the international circuit for around three years now. I am fortunate to have played in the Men’s World Cup (2018) and FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2019,” said Nilakanta.

“It’s great to have so much experience under my belt. It will be a big bonus for a tournament like the Olympics next year. I have learned to stay calm and composed in pressure situations. Also I have a great understanding of my role in the side,” the player added.

Camaraderie with Manpreet Singh

Nilakanta said he enjoys good communication with captain Manpreet Singh and Hardik Singh in the midfield.

“The way Manpreet and I communicate on the field is terrific. Manpreet motivates all of us through the way he plays his game. He ensures that every player is contributing to the team’s cause in some way or the other. I share a great bond with Hardik as well,” informed Nilakanta.

“We understand each others’ games which makes it easy for us to combine. We have been communicating well for quite some time now. Hopefully, we will be able to hit the right note as soon as we get back to practice and eventually on the field,” Nilakanta added.

Importance of fitness

The 25-year-old from Manipur said he is focused on maintaining his fitness during the nationwide lockdown.

“There’s no doubt that it’s been a difficult couple of months for all of us. We made it a point to keep training in whichever way we can once the lockdown began. With minimal equipment such as bands, we are doing several exercises in our rooms throughout the day,” the midfielder informed.

Team bonding well

Nilakanta said the entire team are carrying out several exercises in their rooms at the Bangalore SAI campus. They are doing so in order to stay focused during this period.

“Fitness will play a key role in how we react to certain situations once we are in the midst of a match. We are doing push-ups, crunches, sit-ups and going for individual runs on a regular basis. Our scientific advisor Robin Arkell has devised some amazing fitness schedules. They have helped us maintain our fitness standards,” Nilakanta signed off.

Agencies