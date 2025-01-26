Chennai: Top-order batter Tilak Varma said his intention was always to take on England’s best bowler Jofra Archer and rattle the rest of the bowling line-up, as he led from the front to take India towards a thrilling two-wicket win in the second T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chasing 166, England reduced India to 78/5 and then 126/7, but Tilak’s brilliant 55-ball knock, laced with four boundaries and five sixes, took India home with four balls to spare and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The standout part of his knock was Tilak hitting Archer for 30 off nine balls, as the pacer ended with 1-60 in four overs, his worst T20I figures.

“If you see I want to target (England’s) best bowlers. If you take on their best bowlers, other bowlers will be under pressure. So, (even) when the wickets are falling, I want to take their best bowler. It’s easier for the (batter) at the other end also.

“So I backed myself and I took chances against him. And also whatever shots I have scored for Archer, I have worked in the nets. Mentally I was ready for that. So, it has given me a good result,” said Tilak to reporters.

The left-hander also said he was mentally prepared to be till the end and was ready to adapt to the various situations as per the team’s needs in the chase. “I know I can play both types (of innings). I can hit with a good strike rate and also at 6 or 7 (runs per over), I can bat at a higher strike rate. That is what I discussed with Gautam (Gambhir) sir in the last match.

“He said that you can play with a good strike rate over 10 (an over) and below 10 (an over) also. When a team requires, you should be flexible and I got the chance to prove it in this game. I said that I will be playing till the end.

“And that is what Gautam sir also said during the drinks break. He said that it is a time that you can show the people that you can play both innings. So, I said that whatever happens I will be staying till the end and I want to finish the game,” he concluded.

IANS