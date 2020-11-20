IAS Tina Dabi, topper of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination’s 2015 batch and her husband, IAS Athar Khan, have filed for divorce. The duo has filed for divorce with mutual consent in a family court in Jaipur. Tina Dabi and Athar Khan had married in 2018.

Athar Khan, who hails from Kashmir, had secured the second position in the UPSC civil services examination in 2015, while Tina Dabi had topped the civil service examination.

It is believed that the duo, Tina and Athar, had become close to each other during the training period. Both are officers of the Rajasthan cadre and are currently posted in Jaipur.

The marriage of Tina Dabi and Athar Khan had come under the scanner sometime ago after Dabi had removed ‘Khan’ from her surname on social media. Around the same time, Athar too had unfollowed Tina on Instagram.

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan’s marriage had hit the headlines as several political leaders had congratulated the two top IAS officers for tying the knot, while the Hindu Mahasabha had termed it as love jihad.