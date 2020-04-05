New Delhi: Expanding the testing strategy in line with its containment plans in high-risk areas and coronavirus hotspots the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued an advisory Saturday to start rapid antibody-based blood test for the deadly virus. The plan for using the test includes clusters (containment zone) and large migration gatherings or evacuees’.

The total number of coronavirus cases kin the country now stands above 3,100 as per a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry. The number of deaths is rapidly moving towards the 100-mark. However, the government has asked people not to panic as 30 per cent of the deaths are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation which took place in the national capital last month. The government has so far identified over 2,000 people who took part in the congregation and have quarantined them.

As a matter of abundant precaution all symptomatic influenza-like illness (ILI) are to closely monitored in health facilities. Regular tests are also to be carried out. Any surge in the number of cases will have to be notified to the authorities,” the ICMR said in a statement Sunday.

The number of testing centres in India have doubled to 10,000 from 5,000 in the last few days. Many private hospitals have now been permitted to carry out the tests as the government is trying to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

PNN & Agencies