Delhi: After the Supreme Court hearing Friday, ICSE informed the court that it will issue a fresh notification with all the details and of ICSE and ISC board exams for classes 10 and 12 and also said that they might think of conducting an optional exam for class 10 as well. The ICSE board exam results 2020 will also be out by the middle of July. The CBSE board exam results will be declared by July 15. It was approved by Supreme Court in its hearing from 10:30 am Friday.

CBSE came out with a notification today with details of the evaluation process for classes 10 and 12 on the basis of internal assessment.

With this, Supreme Court declared that all pending proceedings in the high courts over board exam dates were now closed and that they were not dealing with any other issues other than CBSE and ICSE results.

Though the ICSE board exam results would be out by the middle of July, ICSE also said that it may consider conducting an optional exam for class 10 as well if circumstances permit.

PNN