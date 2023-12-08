The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examination time sheets.

Students who will appear for the upcoming ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) board examinations can download the timetable for 2024 academic year by visiting the official website at cisce.org.

Notably, the Class X examination is scheduled to be held between February 21 and March 28. The examination will be in pen and paper mode.

How to download ICSE and ISC date sheet 2024

Students appearing for the above-mentioned examinations can download the date sheets by following the steps given below.

Step 1: First, go to the official website at cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the ICSE timetable 2024 link or ISC timetable link present on the homepage

Step 3: Then the respective PDFs will appear on screen

Step 4: Download the ICSE date sheet 2024 or ISC date sheet 2024

Step 5: Students are advised to keep a printed copy for future reference

Direct link:

For ICSE Date Sheet click here.

For ISC date sheet click here.

For more details visit the official website here.

PNN