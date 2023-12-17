Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that joint raid conducted by it along with Israel intelligence agency Shin Bet has seized weapons from a Northern Gaza hospital and arrested 90 Hamas operatives.

The IDF in a statement Sunday said that over the last few days, Israeli forces had detained some 90 terror operatives at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, and seized numerous weapons.

Troops of the 460th Armored Brigade and Navy’s Shayetet 13 commando unit raided the hospital.

It said that weapons, including assault rifles, RPGs, explosive devices, and military equipment belonging to Hamas operatives were seized.

The statement also said that Shin Bet and Military Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 504 questioned hospital employees, who admitted that weapons were hidden inside incubators in the maternity ward

The IDF said soldiers of the brigade had also seized many weapons hidden in homes, schools and other civilian sites and added that its troops raided two schools in Gaza City’s Rimal neighbourhood, where Hamas operatives were in hiding

The IDF said the troops battled and killed several Hamas gunmen in the area, and some inside the school surrendered to troops.

IANS