Mumbai: Known for his chiselled frame and fitness fetish, superstar Hrithik Roshan wants to decimate the last cigarette on the planet.

The subject came up on Twitter after a user asked him he had a cigarette in his hand while he was standing with his sons in the balcony of his home, in a recently-posted picture shared by the actor’s fanclub.

“Does @iHrithik have a cigarette in his hand or am I seeing wrong? I hope you don’t @iHrithik. It makes me very very very sorry,” the user wrote.

The actor replied: “I am a non-smoker. 🙂 and if I was Krrish, first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet.

Recently, Hrithik shared some ‘lockdown tips’ with fans. He suggests a daily dose of vitamin D to take care of mental health even as we continue to be confined at home.

Hrithik Roshan has been spending the lockdown with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who has temporarily moved in with him, to take care of their two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Talking about mental health, Hrithik has recently started learning piano, which he feels is “great for activating both sides of the brain”.