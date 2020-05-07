Traditional medical practices use garlic for common colds and in viral infections. Recently, scientists said that 99.4 percent of the oily elements present in garlic can be helpful in fighting coronavirus.

Garlic not only enhances the taste of food, it is also very beneficial for health. Garlic also increases immunity of our body. In Ayurveda it is also called ‘miracle medicine’. Do you know that garlic tea is effective in reducing obesity and sugar control?

Obesity

Garlic tea is very effective in reducing obesity. It increases metabolism of the body and helps to reduce excess fat gradually. Garlic tea is more effective in fighting food poisoning.

Blood pressure control

Doctors often advise people to eat garlic on empty stomach. Doing this is effective in thinning the blood so that blood circulation becomes smooth in the body. With this, blood pressure of the body remains normal.

Diabetes

Intake of garlic tea daily reduces cholesterol level in the body. It cures diseases like diabetes. Garlic contains antioxidants, which also help in making insulin in the body. Garlic is also effective in fighting the bacteria that make food toxic.

How to make garlic tea

Boil a glass of water and grind a few pieces of ginger and garlic in it.

Now cook it for 15 minutes and then cool it.

Now mix one teaspoon lemon juice and one teaspoon organic honey.

You can also add some mint leaves to it if you want and your garlic tea is ready.