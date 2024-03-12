Bhubaneswar: IG Drones, India’s leading Drone Tech and Analytics company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur for collaborative work in advanced applications of drone technology in business analytics, management strategies, and public policy.

The agreement was formalised during the 100-Cube Start-up Conclave at IIM Sambalpur, supported by the Ministry of Education. The event was graced by the presence of Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

With this latest development, IG Drones has become the first company to sign a MoU with an IIM. Under the agreement, IG Drones will launch a drone centre of excellence at IIM Sambalpur, Delhi Campus. This center will serve as a hub for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the drone technology space. The MOU will focus on the advanced applications of drone technology in Business Analytics, Management Strategies, and Public Policy.

IG Drones is an Odisha-based drone tech company operating nationally and globally. The IIM Sambalpur association will further enhance the company’s role in promoting drone technology as an area of expertise and innovation for the Indian youth.

In addition to this, IG Drones has established over 15 centers of excellence across India and aim to build 1,000 such centres to empower the youth of India with advanced drone technology.

100-Cube Start-up Conclave is a startup initiative, facilitated by the Ministry of Education, Government of India in collaboration with IIM Sambalpur. It endeavours to establish 100 startups on its premises, each with an approximate valuation of Rs 100 crore by Odisha’s centennial celebration in 2036.

