RAJESH MOHANTY, OP

Rourkela: Doctors at Ispat General Hospital (IGH) here successfully performed a critical plastic surgery on an 18-year-old male patient from Banki Karamtoli hamlet of Indrapur village under Raiboga tehsil in Sundargarh district, according to IGH sources. The patient, a beneficiary of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), was admitted to IGH December 26, 2024, following a road accident, the sources added. The patient arrived at the hospital with a minor head injury, a laceration on the left side of his face, and a downward-outward displacement of his left eyeball.

Diagnostic tests revealed a complex fracture involving the left fronto-zygomatico-maxillary complex and the orbital floor. A meticulous surgical plan was worked out to address the injuries. The procedure included fixing the fractures with mini plates and screws and suturing the facial lacerations. Although the patient’s vision could not be assessed preoperatively, the surgical team successfully restored his eyesight. Post-surgery, the patient was able to count fingers at a distance of six feet, and full eyelid movement was restored. The challenging surgery was led by GS Sahoo, a plastic surgery specialist, with significant contributions from Ruby Singh, senior consultant in plastic surgery, and Smita Kujur, senior consultant in anaesthesia. Nursing staff, under the supervision of sister Seema, provided seamless postoperative care. The patient was discharged after recovery.