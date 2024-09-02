Sambalpur: To empower the traditional handloom sector of India, particularly in Odisha, IIM Sambalpur, one of the premier management institutions, recently organised a ‘buyer-seller’ meet at its campus. The event aimed to facilitate networking between master weavers and distinguished buyers from various regions of India, including prominent brands such as ‘Fabindia’, ‘Nykaa Fashions’, ‘Reliance Swadesh’ and ‘Aditya Birla Liva’. The initiative provided master weavers in the state with direct access to the markets, thereby significantly enhancing their global business opportunities and promoting the rich heritage of Odisha’s handloom industry.

On the occasion, a booklet entitled ‘Natural Dyeing’ was also unveiled by the dignitaries. The event marked the successful conclusion of the second edition of the 12-weekend ‘Small Business Management Training Programme’, specifically designed for weavers from Western Odisha being conducted at the IIM Sambalpur campus. The programme was organised in collaboration with several key stakeholders, including the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Aditya Birla Grasim, Imperial College, the ORMAS and Mission Shakti Department of Odisha. Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, director, IIM Sambalpur, delivered a thought-provoking address that underscored the significant role of the handloom sector in preserving India’s rich cultural heritage. “Our focus on reviving India’s handloom industry is part of sustainable approach. Through the creation of Project: ‘Bunkarvalley.com’, we aspire to create a hub similar to Silicon Valley, dedicated to revitalising and promoting handloom crafts in national and international markets. This initiative nurtures both human and environmental well-being,” Prof Jaiswal stated. “By emphasising the five Ps of marketing such as Product, Price, Place, Promotion and People, we tried to equip weavers alike our MBA students with the tools to elevate the traditional handloom products to the global market. This initiative is not just a local effort but a movement with the potential to transform India’s economy,” the director added. The keynote address was delivered by Arup Kumar, CGM and Eastern Zonal In-charge, SIDBI.

He highlighted the cluster intervention programme being conducted by SIDBI in collaboration with IIMs and IITs to enhance the capabilities of small and medium enterprises, particularly within the handloom sector. “We believe that transformation is the result of a collective vision and resolute action,” Kumar stated. Others who attended the programme included Keshav Rao, director (Personnel), MCL.