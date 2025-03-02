IIT baba viral video: Abhay Singh, also known as IIT Baba — a famous internet personality at Maha Kumbh 2025 — is making headlines again. Many of his earlier videos and interviews have gone viral, but this time, a video showing him performing the ‘Tandav’ dance has gained online attention.

He has alleged that he was “assaulted” during a news debate and has filed a complaint at Noida Sector 162 police station. According to Abhay Singh, his real name, a media house invited him for an interview, but some unknown individuals misbehaved and attacked him. The incident was widely shared on social media.

Following the alleged assault, another video of IIT Baba surfaced online, showing him performing a ‘Tandav’ dance inside a locked room. Dressed in a black dhoti with garlands around his neck, he is seen dancing with earphones in his ears. The video was shared by an account named Kalkiworld777 and has gained significant attention.

Watch the IIT baba viral video here:

The clip has drawn mixed reactions from social media users. While some have supported him, others have criticized him. One user commented, “Neither fear of respect nor fear of insult, Har Har Mahadev.” Another wrote, “Whatever happened was wrong; Tandav was necessary.”

